Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $370,000 in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. CWM LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% during the second quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In related news, insider David M. Carter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $294,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 89,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,534.76. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $638,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 332,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,333,416.25. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,124 shares of company stock worth $6,817,388. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KTOS. B. Riley cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $67.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 673.17 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.42. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $112.57.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $347.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.01 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

