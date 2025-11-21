Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in PTC Inc. $PTC

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PTC by 17.7% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,312,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,147,478,000 after buying an additional 3,048,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,332,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,220,771,000 after acquiring an additional 39,688 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,370,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,382,000 after acquiring an additional 44,961 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth about $241,789,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,517,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,134,000 after purchasing an additional 327,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $170.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.38 and a 12 month high of $219.69.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $893.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.05 million. PTC had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 17.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. PTC has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.820 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.490-8.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of PTC from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $120.00 target price on PTC and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.92.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

