Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,699 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,457 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.0% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,100,194,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616,953 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,674,091,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,017,657,000 after buying an additional 10,176,835 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after buying an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 55,337,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,884,098,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $217.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.48.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $209,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,610. This trade represents a 11.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $2,043,495.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 80,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,900.90. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,357 shares of company stock worth $10,607,215. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. China Renaissance boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Arete raised their price target on Amazon.com from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.70.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

