Cormark Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for TSE:NEO

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Neo Performance Materials in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 17th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Cormark has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neo Performance Materials’ current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ FY2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Neo Performance Materials had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of C$122.21 million during the quarter.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neo Performance Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.00.

Shares of NEO opened at C$15.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Neo Performance Materials has a 1-year low of C$7.18 and a 1-year high of C$23.60. The stock has a market cap of C$665.17 million, a PE ratio of -99.94 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.80%.

In related news, insider Wyloo Consolidated Investments Pty Ltd. sold 8,275,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.00, for a total transaction of C$165,506,220.00. Company insiders own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Neo Performance Materials Inc is engaged in the innovation, development, processing, and manufacturing of rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials. Its operating segments include Magnequench, Chemicals & Oxides, Rare Metals, and Corporate. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders used in bonded and hot-deformed, fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

