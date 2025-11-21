Cormark Comments on K-Bro Linen’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:KBL)

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of K-Bro Linen in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 17th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will earn $2.28 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.49. The consensus estimate for K-Bro Linen’s current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for K-Bro Linen’s FY2028 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.00.

Shares of KBL stock opened at C$35.00 on Wednesday. K-Bro Linen has a 1 year low of C$32.03 and a 1 year high of C$40.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$450.10 million, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$36.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The company also recently disclosed a sep 25 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

K-Bro Linen Inc is a healthcare and hospitality laundry and linen processor in Canada. It operates in major cities across Canada, and has two distribution centers, providing management services and laundry processing of hospitality, healthcare, and specialty linens. The company provides vital products and services that help people heal, travel, live, and play.

