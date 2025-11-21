Creative Planning Acquires 192,612 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF $SPTI

Creative Planning raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 706.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,612 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF worth $6,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 35,861,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437,321 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,349,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,752,000 after purchasing an additional 245,597 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,763,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,029,000 after buying an additional 208,973 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 75.2% during the second quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 5,687,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,618,000 after buying an additional 2,440,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 49.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,259,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,328,000 after buying an additional 1,748,738 shares in the last quarter.

SPTI opened at $28.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average of $28.71. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $29.15.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

