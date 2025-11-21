Creative Planning Acquires 5,826 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $6,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in AMETEK by 7.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 34,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,794,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,009,000 after acquiring an additional 104,139 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in AMETEK by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 44,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 259,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,038,000 after acquiring an additional 19,270 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $189.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.68. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.02 and a 52 week high of $204.15. The company has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.370 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AMETEK from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 26,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $5,259,314.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 40,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,047,211.30. The trade was a 39.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Further Reading

