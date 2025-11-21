Creative Planning Boosts Holdings in Ferguson plc $FERG

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) by 93.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,509 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in Ferguson by 51.5% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Ferguson by 103.6% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Ferguson by 230.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FERG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ferguson from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ferguson from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ferguson news, CFO William Brundage sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $699,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 52,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,279,864.92. This represents a 5.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.70, for a total value of $240,611.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,276.60. This trade represents a 41.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,853,349. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Ferguson stock opened at $231.69 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $256.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 35.21%.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 35.55%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson Enterprises Inc distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers.

