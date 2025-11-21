Creative Planning Boosts Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Creative Planning grew its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in IQVIA by 436.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter worth $52,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $217.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.34. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.65 and a 52-week high of $228.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.04 and its 200 day moving average is $180.31.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 8.07%.The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.850-11.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 4,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total value of $878,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,955,627.60. The trade was a 12.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IQV. HSBC upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on IQVIA from $177.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.61.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

