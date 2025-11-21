Creative Planning Buys 1,093 Shares of Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Creative Planning raised its stake in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,686,000. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 21,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,511,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $424,367,000 after purchasing an additional 40,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Genuine Parts news, EVP Naveen Krishna sold 5,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total value of $732,450.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,589.44. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $124.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.04. Genuine Parts Company has a 52-week low of $104.01 and a 52-week high of $143.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.75.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 3.36%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-7.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 70.91%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

