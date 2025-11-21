Creative Planning Buys 2,395 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,404 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $1,546,956,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 105.5% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 16,196,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,076,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313,645 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 3,715.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,199,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,647 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,214,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $745,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,637 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $178,342,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HDB shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HDFC Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $36.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day moving average is $36.72. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $39.81. The company has a market cap of $188.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

