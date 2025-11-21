Creative Planning Buys 3,616 Shares of Fabrinet $FN

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.06% of Fabrinet worth $5,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 40.8% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 76.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 69,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 13.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,845,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $384.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.78. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $148.55 and a 1 year high of $498.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $978.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Fabrinet has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Harpal Gill sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.15, for a total value of $5,044,195.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,966,062.45. The trade was a 50.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 9,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.52, for a total transaction of $3,134,723.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 46,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,165,828.48. This represents a 17.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,049 shares of company stock worth $9,360,401. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Northland Securities set a $550.00 price target on Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $451.29.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

