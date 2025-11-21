Creative Planning Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

Creative Planning lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,013,000 after buying an additional 151,757 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 303,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,826,000 after acquiring an additional 42,241 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 250,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,301,000 after acquiring an additional 22,941 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,118,000.

BATS:ITA opened at $199.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.57 and a 200 day moving average of $194.17. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $129.14 and a 52-week high of $198.47.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

