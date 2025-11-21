Creative Planning Grows Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $CM

Creative Planning increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,695 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,896 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 4,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CM opened at $82.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.96. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $53.62 and a 1-year high of $87.37.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.94%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 47.64%.

CM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

