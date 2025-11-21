Creative Planning Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.09% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,622,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,583,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,535,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,109,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,661,000 after purchasing an additional 968,176 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,359,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,264,000 after buying an additional 667,645 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFEM stock opened at $31.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.66. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $33.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

