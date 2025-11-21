Creative Planning Grows Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. $MLI

Creative Planning boosted its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.06% of Mueller Industries worth $5,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLI. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,807 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the second quarter worth about $1,009,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 4.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 69.1% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 41,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 16,792 shares during the period. Finally, denkapparat Operations GmbH lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 80.3% in the second quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH now owns 6,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLI stock opened at $104.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.58 and a 200-day moving average of $90.51. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.04. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.84 and a 12-month high of $109.90.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.11). Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 18.10%.The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.93%.

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 158,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.32, for a total transaction of $16,482,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,119,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,759,221.12. This trade represents a 12.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $105,710.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 91,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,689,801.44. The trade was a 1.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 351,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,484,670 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

