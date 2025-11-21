Creative Planning Has $5.38 Million Position in Conagra Brands $CAG

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 69.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,412 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.06% of Conagra Brands worth $5,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 233.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,985,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191,555 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 315.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,120,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,203 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 49.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,162,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,686,000 after buying an additional 2,702,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,403,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,971,000 after buying an additional 1,604,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth $29,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Melissa C. Napier sold 13,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $223,659.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $28.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.03.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 7.42%.The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 79.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.92.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

