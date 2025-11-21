Creative Planning Has $6.27 Million Stock Holdings in Knife River Corporation $KNF

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,912 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.14% of Knife River worth $6,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Knife River by 32.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 605,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,604,000 after purchasing an additional 146,987 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Knife River by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 128,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after buying an additional 72,108 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Knife River by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Knife River by 9.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, DMKC Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Knife River during the second quarter worth about $358,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNF stock opened at $69.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.39 and its 200-day moving average is $80.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.53. Knife River Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.72 and a 1 year high of $108.83.

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Knife River had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 4.87%. Knife River has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Knife River Corporation will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KNF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Knife River from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Knife River from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Knife River to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Knife River from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Knife River in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

