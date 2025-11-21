Creative Planning Has $6.42 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 451.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 81,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 66,357 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 43.3% during the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD opened at $83.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.94 and its 200-day moving average is $92.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.33 and a 52-week high of $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.490-3.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CHD

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.