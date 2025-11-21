Creative Planning Increases Stock Position in BXP, Inc. $BXP

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 251.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,156 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.06% of BXP worth $6,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in BXP by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of BXP by 12.4% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BXP by 3.1% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in BXP by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in BXP by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXP opened at $68.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.91 and a 200-day moving average of $70.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of -54.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.20. BXP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.22 and a 52 week high of $84.75.

BXP ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. BXP had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 5.82%.The business had revenue of $871.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.890-6.920 EPS. Analysts predict that BXP, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. BXP’s payout ratio is -220.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BXP shares. Compass Point cut BXP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BXP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BXP in a research report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of BXP in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on BXP from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.42.

In related news, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 13,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $970,947.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,191.82. This trade represents a 59.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Stroman sold 16,838 shares of BXP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $1,215,198.46. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

