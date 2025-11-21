Creative Planning Purchases 152 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. $WTM

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.11% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $406,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,550,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

WTM opened at $1,883.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1,648.00 and a 12-month high of $2,023.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,849.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1,812.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.37.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $72.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $57.00 by $15.21. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 8.34%.The business had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

