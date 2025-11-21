Creative Planning Purchases 20,483 Shares of Ares Capital Corporation $ARCC

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 20,483 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $877,203,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 87.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,621,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,570 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth about $14,766,000. CCLA Investment Management boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 26.5% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 2,799,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,026,000 after purchasing an additional 587,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.68. Ares Capital Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $23.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.50.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Ares Capital had a net margin of 45.16% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Insider Activity at Ares Capital

In other news, CEO Michael Kort Schnabel bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $265,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $570,920. The trade was a 86.67% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Capital One Financial set a $22.50 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, October 10th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

