Creative Planning Purchases 6,239 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. $ALK

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.09% of Alaska Air Group worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALK. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,224,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,693,000 after acquiring an additional 47,184 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,638,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,215,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,657,000 after purchasing an additional 77,531 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,099,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,388,000 after purchasing an additional 74,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 36.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,062,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,307,000 after purchasing an additional 285,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial set a $65.00 price objective on Alaska Air Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Susquehanna set a $58.00 price objective on Alaska Air Group and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ALK opened at $37.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.63 and a twelve month high of $78.08.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 1.06%.The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.