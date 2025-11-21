Creative Planning Purchases New Shares in Adient $ADNT

Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 254,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,000. Creative Planning owned 0.30% of Adient as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Adient by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Adient by 91.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,022,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Adient during the first quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in Adient during the 1st quarter worth $920,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

ADNT opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average is $21.17. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.87. Adient has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Adient will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADNT shares. Zacks Research downgraded Adient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Adient from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Adient from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $22.69.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

