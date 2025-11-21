Creative Planning Raises Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Creative Planning grew its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Crown were worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Crown by 45.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Crown by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown by 3,569.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Crown from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Crown from $135.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Crown from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.08.

Crown Stock Performance

NYSE CCK opened at $95.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.08. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.98 and a 1-year high of $109.48.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Crown had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Crown has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.75 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.87%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

