Creative Planning Reduces Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust $PHYS

Creative Planning reduced its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79,514 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 10,872 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $939,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $31.09 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $19.89 and a one year high of $33.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.33.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

