Creative Planning Sells 1,696 Shares of Eversource Energy $ES

Creative Planning trimmed its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 540.0% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 100.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $63.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.69. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.7525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,129 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $300,467.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 32,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,839.55. The trade was a 11.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $69.70.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

