Creative Planning Sells 3,177 Shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF $POWA

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:POWA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 2.76% of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF worth $5,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,281,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period.

Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:POWA opened at $87.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.77 million, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.09. Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF has a 52-week low of $73.16 and a 52-week high of $92.60.

Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (POWA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Pricing Power index. The fund selects US large- and mid-cap stocks of companies considered well-positioned to maintain stable profit margins in all market conditions. Stocks satisfying a four factor screening process are included in the index, on an equal-weight basis POWA was launched on Dec 15, 2006 and is issued by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:POWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.