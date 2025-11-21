Creative Planning Sells 3,994 Shares of Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Creative Planning cut its stake in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $67.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. Alliant Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.05). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 20.07%.The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.170-3.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.5075 per share. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on LNT. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

