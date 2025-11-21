Creative Planning Sells 5,633 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,633 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $5,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Allianz SE boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.2% in the second quarter. Allianz SE now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 295.3% in the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GEHC opened at $74.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.77. The firm has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.13. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.65 and a twelve month high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.18.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.510-4.630 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.89%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $93.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.10.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

