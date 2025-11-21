Creative Planning Trims Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF $GRPM

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,099 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 1.32% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 187,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,618,000 after buying an additional 5,271 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 825.1% in the first quarter. Fortitude Financial LLC now owns 143,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after acquiring an additional 127,559 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 101,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,621,000 after acquiring an additional 13,846 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 46.8% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 41,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Trading Down 2.0%

NYSEARCA GRPM opened at $112.99 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $89.15 and a 12 month high of $127.48. The stock has a market cap of $419.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.94 and its 200 day moving average is $114.10.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (GRPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap growth stocks with perceived quality and value characteristics. GRPM was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is issued by Invesco.

