Creative Planning Trims Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF $VONV

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,711 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 139.8% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.0%

VONV opened at $87.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.70. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.68 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.8094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 190.0%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

