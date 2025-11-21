Crescent Energy Company $CRGY Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,372,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478,754 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.54% of Crescent Energy worth $11,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRGY. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 91,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crescent Energy by 12.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 849,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,551,000 after acquiring an additional 93,690 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Crescent Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Crescent Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Riposte Capital LLC boosted its position in Crescent Energy by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Riposte Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,992,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRGY shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Crescent Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho set a $11.00 price target on Crescent Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.11.

NYSE:CRGY opened at $8.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.93. Crescent Energy Company has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.47 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 0.67%.The firm had revenue of $866.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.54 million. On average, analysts expect that Crescent Energy Company will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -320.00%.

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

