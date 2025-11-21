Curio Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Curio Wealth LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 25,142.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 36,441 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 21,712 shares during the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 27,105 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 10.2% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 147,944 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,374,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.7% during the second quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 39,737 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after buying an additional 6,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $180.98 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.58.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Loop Capital increased their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.21.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

