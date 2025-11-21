Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI) Shares Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI – Get Free Report) was down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 77.40 and last traded at GBX 78.80. Approximately 465,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 845,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.

Custodian Property Income REIT Trading Down 0.3%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 79.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 79.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of £362.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.28.

Custodian Property Income REIT Company Profile

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties.

