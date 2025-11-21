CVA Family Office LLC Has $13.04 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,510 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,545 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.8% of CVA Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,267,402 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $200,237,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 172,714 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,287,000 after acquiring an additional 16,393 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 55,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,499 shares in the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 8.4% in the second quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the second quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.21.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA stock opened at $180.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

