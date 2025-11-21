Davis R M Inc. Acquires 799 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,211 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.7% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $90,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 237.5% during the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 67 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.35, for a total transaction of $365,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $4,476,894.45. This trade represents a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.31, for a total transaction of $6,935,793.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 2,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,843.65. This trade represents a 82.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 41,959 shares of company stock worth $26,906,323 in the last ninety days. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:META opened at $589.22 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $796.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $700.89 and its 200 day moving average is $704.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.03 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 9.28%.

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $920.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $810.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $825.05.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

