DB Gold Double Long ETN (NYSEARCA:DGP) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

DB Gold Double Long ETN (NYSEARCA:DGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $143.79 and last traded at $145.33. Approximately 5,978 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 17,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.82.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DB Gold Double Long ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DB Gold Double Long ETN stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DB Gold Double Long ETN (NYSEARCA:DGP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of DB Gold Double Long ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

DB Gold Double Long ETN Company Profile

The DB Gold Double Long Exchange Traded Notes (DGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in gold commodities. The fund provides 2x the daily performance of futures contracts relating to gold. The notes index selects contracts based on the shape of the futures curve to minimize contango. DGP was launched on Feb 27, 2008 and is issued by DB.

