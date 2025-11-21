DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC Sells 647 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,652 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.1% of DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,412,558.95. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $46,005,982.82. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 228,052 shares of company stock valued at $58,604,588 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $266.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $277.32. The company has a market cap of $3.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.74 and a 200-day moving average of $228.42.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.22.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

