Deere & Company $DE Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $17,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 406.7% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $565.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $543.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Deere & Company from $602.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.85.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $476.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $403.01 and a 12 month high of $533.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

