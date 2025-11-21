Delta Investment Management LLC Buys 9,820 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,838 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,820 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.6% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,082,040 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,870,014,000 after purchasing an additional 466,861 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.8% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 509,362 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $111,749,000 after purchasing an additional 69,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,999,627 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $438,698,000 after buying an additional 6,086 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $209,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,610. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $2,043,495.19. Following the transaction, the director owned 80,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,900.90. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,357 shares of company stock worth $10,607,215. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $217.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.92 and its 200-day moving average is $221.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. China Renaissance upped their target price on Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Arete raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $264.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.70.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

