Desjardins Weighs in on Stantec’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) – Analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for Stantec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 16th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.25 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.27. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STN. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Stantec from C$160.00 to C$161.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Stantec from C$160.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Stantec from C$153.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Stantec from C$176.00 to C$183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Stantec from C$168.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$162.91.

Stantec Stock Performance

Stantec stock opened at C$132.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$151.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$148.34. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$107.23 and a twelve month high of C$160.05.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stantec had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of C($435.10) million during the quarter.

Stantec Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc is a sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting company. The company is geographically diversified in three regional operating units namely Canada, the United States and Global, offering similar services across all regions. The company offers services in various sectors across the project life cycle through five business operating units infrastructure, water, buildings, environmental services, and energy and resources.

