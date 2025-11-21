Diploma (LON:DPLM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 6,350 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,150 price target on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Diploma from GBX 4,500 to GBX 5,200 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Diploma to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 4,500 to GBX 6,000 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,440 price target on shares of Diploma in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diploma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,605.71.

DPLM stock opened at GBX 5,320 on Wednesday. Diploma has a twelve month low of GBX 3,532 and a twelve month high of GBX 5,700. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,404.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,114.47.

In related news, insider Geraldine Huse purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,997 per share, with a total value of £29,977.50. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

