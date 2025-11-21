DNP Select Income Fund Inc. $DNP Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,008 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 54,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 117,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $10.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

