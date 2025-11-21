Dominion Energy Inc. $D Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $11,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,772,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 24.6% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 24,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 4,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.35 per share, with a total value of $250,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 161,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,730,652.95. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $60.80 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $62.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.65. The firm has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%.Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.330-3.480 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.82%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

