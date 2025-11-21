Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYEGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of LON:EYE opened at GBX 280 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 285.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 264.91. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 12-month low of GBX 190 and a 12-month high of GBX 490. The stock has a market cap of £83.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYEGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX 5.49 EPS for the quarter. Eagle Eye Solutions Group had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 12.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Eye Solutions Group will post 12.1000003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile

Eagle Eye is a leading SaaS and AI company, enabling retail, travel and hospitality brands to earn lasting customer loyalty through harnessing the power of real-time, omnichannel and personalized marketing. Our powerful technology combines the world’s most flexible and scalable loyalty and promotions capability with cutting edge, built-for-purpose AI to deliver 1:1 personalization at scale for enterprise businesses, globally.

