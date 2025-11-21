Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 125 price objective on the stock.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of LON:ECO opened at GBX 7.24 on Wednesday. Eco has a 52 week low of GBX 6.79 and a 52 week high of GBX 12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.82 million, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8.50.

About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas

Eco Atlantic is a TSX-V and AIM-quoted Atlantic Margin-focused oil & gas exploration company with offshore license interests in Guyana, Namibia, and South Africa. Eco aims to deliver material value for its stakeholders through its role in the energy transition to explore for low carbon intensity oil and gas in stable emerging markets close to infrastructure.

