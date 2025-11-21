Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 125 price objective on the stock.
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Stock Up 3.4%
Shares of LON:ECO opened at GBX 7.24 on Wednesday. Eco has a 52 week low of GBX 6.79 and a 52 week high of GBX 12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.82 million, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8.50.
About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas
