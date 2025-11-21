Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.8571.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

EHC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Raymond James Financial raised Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Encompass Health

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $126,061.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,177.14. This trade represents a 5.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 5.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,818,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,326,000 after purchasing an additional 282,532 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 23.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,515,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,567,000 after acquiring an additional 476,564 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Encompass Health by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,080,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,756,000 after purchasing an additional 424,691 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 5.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,871,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,549,000 after buying an additional 93,992 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 13.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,822,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,571,000 after acquiring an additional 211,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $112.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. Encompass Health has a one year low of $87.85 and a one year high of $127.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.57 and a 200 day moving average of $119.55.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Encompass Health had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $136.30 million for the quarter. Encompass Health has set its FY22 guidance at $3.83-$4.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 14.37%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.