enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.3750.

ENGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised enGene from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of enGene in a report on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of enGene from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of enGene in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upped their target price on shares of enGene from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th.

NASDAQ ENGN opened at $6.60 on Friday. enGene has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $11.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of -0.27.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts expect that enGene will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On enGene

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENGN. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of enGene during the third quarter worth about $15,479,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of enGene by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,571,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 41,874 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of enGene by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 78,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in enGene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in enGene by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 35,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

About enGene

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

