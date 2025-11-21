Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. $HRMY

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,944 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 1,031.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 15.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 34.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 76,666.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average is $32.94. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $40.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $239.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.68 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRMY. Wall Street Zen lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

